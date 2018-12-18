Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, 29, (D-N.Y.) is set to become the youngest woman to serve in Congress when she’s sworn in next month. She has spent months campaigning and since her primary victory and eventual general election win last month, her life has been a whirlwind.

Ocasio-Cortez was also still working shifts in a restaurant and a bar in Queens before becoming a political megastar. Lately, she has been battling Republican commentators and elected officials on Twitter and she finally needs a break.

“I am starting a week of self-care where I am taking the week off and taking care of me,” she said on her Instagram story on Tuesday afternoon. “I don’t know how to do that though, so I would appreciate any and all self-care tips.”

“I keep things raw and honest on here since I believe public servants do a disservice to our communities by pretending to be perfect,” she added. “It makes things harder for others who aspire to run someday if they think they have to be superhuman before they even try.”

I’m taking a few days to take care of myself before what is sure to be an eventful term. For working people, immigrants, & the poor, self-care is political – not because we want it to be, but bc of the inevitable shaming of someone doing a face mask while financially stressed./1 https://t.co/EWdWFmPwet — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) December 17, 2018

The rapid change in her life has played out in front of the world and she acknowledged that it has taken a drastic toll on her emotionally and physically. With Christmas a week away, it’s time for a break.

“I went from doing yoga and making wild rice and salmon dinners to eating fast food for dinner and falling asleep in my jeans and makeup,” she wrote. “We live in a culture where that kind of lifestyle is subtly celebrated as ‘working hard,’ but I will be the first to you it’s NOT CUTE and makes your life harder on the other end (you wake up worse, energy all over the place, etc.).”