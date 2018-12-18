Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s headline performance at the 2018 Global Citizen Festival in South Africa, December 2, was expected to be record-setting, but no one expected this.

The anti-poverty initiative and benefit concert, which was also meant to recognize the legacy of the late Nelson Mandela, was expected to raise $1 billion, but thanks to the help of the Carters 90-minute set, it raised $7.1 billion.

After settling in at home from a beautiful trip to South Africa and India, I am still in awe that 7.1 BILLION dollars was raised to aid Global Citizen in its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty,” Beyoncé said on her Instagram”. I’d like to give my praise and respect to all the speakers, performers, and volunteers who donated their time to contribute to making positive change. Every person in the audience at FNB Stadium earned a seat because they generously donated their time to help their community.

—Why disgraced NFL star Ray Rice thinks he’s qualified to mentor players accused of domestic violence—

“Now their efforts and the money raised will help improve education, healthcare, sanitation, women’s rights, and countless other causes for millions across the globe,” she added. “I felt so much positivity and pride in the audience at Global Citizen: Mandela 100.”

According to an impact report on Global Citizen’s website, pledges came from numerous organizations including, The World Bank, Vodacom, Cisco, and the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief all donated. Also, the South African government contributed.

—Meghan Markle’s mom turns down Queen’s invitation to Christmas—

“Madiba, Johannesburg, and all of my African sisters and brothers, we hope we made you as proud as you all make us” Beyoncé said. “South Africa was an extraordinary trip for me and my family. God Bless.”