2018 has been a year of tough losses. Today, we remember those who are gone but never forgotten.

Reg E. Cathey: Actor (The Wire, House of Cards)

August 18, 1958 – February 9, 2018

Craig Mack: Rapper and Producer

May 10, 1970 – March 12, 2018

DuShon Monique Brown: Actress (Prison Break, Chicago Fire)

November 30, 1968- March 23, 2018

Yvonne Staples of The Staple Singer: Singer

October 23, 1937- Died: April 10, 2018

Hugh Dane: Actor (The Office)

October 21, 1942 – May 16, 2018

Matt “Guitar” Murphy: Guitarist

December 29, 1929 – June 15, 2018

XXXtencion: Rapper

January 23, 1998- June 18, 2018

Joseph “Joe” Jackson: Talent Manager

July 26, 1928- June 27, 2018

Aretha Franklin: Queen of Soul

March 25, 1942 – August 16, 2018

Mac Miller:Rapper

January 19, 1992- September 7, 2018

Kim Porter: Model, Actress

December 16, 1971 – November 15, 2018

Olivia Hooker: First Black woman to serve in the U.S. Coast Guard

February 12, 1915- November 21, 2018

George Taliaferro: first Black player drafted into the NFL

January 8, 1927 – October 8, 2018

Ntozake Shange: Playwright, Poet

October 18, 1948 – October 27, 2018

Roy Hargrove: Grammy-Award winning Trumpeter

October 16, 1969 – November 2, 2018

Vernita Lee: Mother of Oprah Winfrey

May 2, 1935 – November 22, 2018

Nancy Wilson: Grammy Award-winning Jazz singer

February 20, 1937- December 13, 2018