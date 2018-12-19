How many times has this thought crossed your mind: Is it really almost 2019? Whether you’re bemoaning another year approaching or counting it as a blessing and ready to start fresh, you’re likely to want to reflect somewhere new. Just because the year flew by doesn’t mean your travel plans have to as well. Local fireworks, art installations and lavish parties are all part of New Years travel perks. No matter your budget or distance you want to travel, there are fabulous and fun options for everyone.

Here are just a few locations to get you started:

FOR THE WINE LOVER: Napa, California

With over 400 wineries and award-winning restaurants to choose from, wine lovers will have no problem pleasing their palate in Napa. Tastings in wine cellars, caves, and even mountaintops are all possible in this Northern California haven. For NYE related activities, grab your boo or friends and yell all aboard The Napa Valley Wine Train. The 3-hour rail trip includes appetizers at the station, bubbly, and a four-course menu on the train. Following the trip, there’s even an after party at the River Terrace Inn where you can ring in the new year on the dance floor.

FOR THE VIP LOVER: Las Vegas, Nevada

For the VIP party seeker, it doesn’t get any more extravagant than Vegas’ party scene during this time. The infamous strip fills up with over 300,000 people before the clock strikes midnight and the fireworks show begins. A few party options include a penthouse style nightclub with a futuristic vibe at Palms Resort Moon Club (with a four-hour open bar and incredible view of the fireworks show). And for what’s sure to be one of the best VIP experiences to hit Vegas in years at the newly renovated Park MGM, the nightclub/speakeasy/record store On the Record will have a actual bus inside with some surprises. For show lovers, enjoy a VIP experience with Michael Jackson’s Cirque du Soleil experience, or catch Mariah Carey or Celine Dion in concert.

FOR THE BALLER: Singapore

If you were inspired to go to Singapore after Crazy Rich Asians, you weren’t the only one. New Year’s Eve celebrations are massive, including an elaborate fireworks show over Marina Bay. Nearly 1,000 feet above sea level, check into 1-Altitude Rooftop Gallery & Bar with a cocktail in hand for a 360-view of the city. For luxury, there are a number of ballerific accommodations to choose from, including the jaw-dropping Mandarin Oriental and infamous rooftop pool at Marina Bay Sands. Singapore is also a shopper’s paradise, with luxury malls that will blow your mind—and wallet.



FOR THE PARTIER: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

If you haven’t made it to Rio for Carnival yet, NYE celebrations in the city are just as exciting—with music, colors and culture bursting at the seams. Head to the famous Copacabana beach for a fireworks show and party you’ll never forget. You can also join a party at a beachfront hotel like the infamous Copacabana Palace for their annual NYE party, which includes an extensive dinner buffet and premium alcohol.

FOR THE SPA LOVER: Sedona, Arizona

If relaxation and self-care is your priority before the new year, head to Sedona. This mystical city is known for its healing energy, natural wonders and famous spas. Take a yoga class with the beautiful red rock mountains as your background, visit a meditation center, or wind down at a number of spas, from affordable to the utmost luxury.



FOR THE ROAD TRIPPER:

Ready to hit the road? The route from New Orleans to Charleston is extraordinarily scenic, and you can make stops in Mississippi and Florida, and beautiful Savannah Georgia along the way. A leisurely trip will take about ten days. You’ll have a ton of Instagram worthy stops and unbelievably good food to choose from along the way.