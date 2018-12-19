Gift-giving time is right around the corner but there’s no reason to panic is you haven’t finished shopping yet. We found the perfect gifts for everyone on your nice list and there’s still plenty of time to get these items under your tree this year.

1 For the freedom fighter #Blister The Black on Black collection and limited edition collaborations with iconic artist Hebru Brantley and original Black Panther Party artist Emory Douglas are a great choice for the activists in your life. The collection includes a range of hoodies, graphic tees, children's apparel, headwear, accessories, and coffee mugs, all with the iconic BLM 3 stripe streak and hashtag heart logos. Buy It: #BLMshop