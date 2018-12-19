You’ve made your list and checked it twice. Decked the halls and been naughty and nice. Yes, holiday season has officially kicked into full gear, which means there are a number of festivals and markets for you and your little ones to enjoy. Winter festivities are a great opportunity to get out of the house, get in the holiday spirit, and do some family bonding along the way. Arts and crafts, photo opportunities and some great holiday food and drinks are just a few of the perks of winter markets. You can also make it more than just a family affair and invite groups of friends that you may not get a chance to see during the holiday rush.

Here are just a few festivals and markets to take advantage of during this time of year.

FA LA LAND

Los Angeles, CA

Now until January 6, 2019

Everything’s better when it sparkles, especially during the holidays. That’s why downtown Los Angeles’ new Row DTLA is getting in the spirit with an immersive winter wonderland at FA LA LAND. Here, visitors can make their way through the North Pole, help make toys at a Jingle Bell Toy Factory, and get lost in the fluorescent Fa La Forest. It takes about 45 minutes to get through the pop up exhibition, which of course includes a photo opp with the jolly man himself, Santa.

Celebrate Kwanzaa!

Brooklyn Children’s Museum

December 26 – December 30

For a cultural celebration of pride and history, join the tenth annual Kwanzaa celebration at the Brooklyn Children’s Museum. The seven principles: unity; self-determination; collective work and responsibility; cooperative economics; purpose; faith; and creativity, are all celebrated over five days of activities. Join award winning storyteller and singer April Armstrong as she explores Kwanzaa through song, dance, and stories for children.

Winter Lantern Festival

Staten Island, NY

Now until January 6, 2019



Grab your friends and family to watch hippos, dragons and zebras light up the night during this spectacular lantern festival. For six weeks, 30-foot LED installations will be on display, as well as food trucks, cultural performances like Chinese Folk Dance, and family photo opps in front of a Christmas tree. Children can also hop onto LED jumping pads.

Christkindlmarket

Chicago, IL

Until December 24

This annual market in Daley Plaza takes inspiration from traditional German markets and includes handmade gifts, ornaments, kids toys, and classic cuisine like knockwurst and potato pancakes. Don’t forget to sip some Glühwein (spiced German wine) while you make your rounds.

Art De Noel

Los Angeles, CA

Until December 31

Each December, Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills hotel celebrates the holidays with an “Art De Noel” theme. This December, the hotel will host everything from an extravagant Christmas feast to a “PAW-lidays event that gives your pets and family a photo-opp with Santa Claus. For adults looking to celebrate, the luxury hotel’s winter cocktail menu includes drinks like the Snow White, with Beefeater Gin , almond milk, apple juice and Benedictine.

Downtown Holiday Market

Washington D.C.

Until December 23

Head down to 7th and 9th Streets, NW in D.C. for the 14th annual holiday market. Here, more than 180 exhibitors sell everything from handmade jewelry to photography. You can find the full list of vendors here. There are also live musical performances and food, of course.