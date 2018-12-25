Jade took to Instagram to show off the new Mercedes SUV she says 69 bought her as an early Christmas present.

“No car payments,” she captioned one photo, along with a reference to the $250,000 she said her “baby” dropped on the luxury vehicle.

“Early Xmas gift I love u so much baby @6ix9ine,” Jade, 22, added along with a rainbow, heart and smiley face emojis.

Tekashi, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was arrested Nov. 18 by federal ATF and Homeland Security agents and subsequently hit with six counts involving racketeering, firearms possession, assault and conspiracy to commit murder.

He has pleaded not guilty and denies prosecutors’ allegations that he’s a member of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods street gang. If convicted on the racketeering charges, the Brooklyn native faces 20 years in prison and a fine up to $25,000.

Meanwhile, for inquiring minds wanting to know, Jade isn’t the mother of Tekashi’s young daughter Saraiyah. Her mother is hls one-time girlfriend Sara, who reportedly has no interest in chasing fame.

Jade is one of the sisters who has accused Cardi B of ordering her entourage to attack them while they were bartending at a club because one of the sisters allegedly slept with Cardi’s promiscuous husband Offset, according to TMZ.

Jade previously posted a photo on social media of the customized Rolex watch that the “FEFE” rap star gave her for her 22nd birthday. TMZ reported that the 18-carat white and rose gold watch, with 24 carats worth of diamonds, reportedly cost about $35,000. 69 reportedly had it hand-delivered to Jade after his arrest.

“Best birthday EVER!! Thank you baby,” Jade wrote. “Your (sic) the best even when your (sic) not around.”