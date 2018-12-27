James Harden was all about spreading that holiday love this Christmas, so his 3theHardenWay foundation partnered with the Target in Pearland, Texas to bless 70 children with a shopping spree that they are sure to remember.

As reported by Complex, the Houston Rockets star shut down the store for a select number of families and each child received a gift card to purchase whatever they wanted. Harden made a surprise appearance to share in the special moment.

He later wrote about the experience on Instagram, saying that hosting a shopping spree for children “never gets old.”

“Another year in the books! Had a lot of fun with my annual Christmas shopping spree‼️The feeling never gets old. Thank you to everyone that volunteered to help make this event special each year. Looking forward to next year already!” he wrote.

The children and their parents reportedly received a “Merry Christmas” shirt from Harden’s foundation, which benefits those in need.

“Another year in the books! Me and my foundation “3TheHardenWay” partnered up with @Target and @KarenCivil to take families out shopping for our annual Christmas shopping spree Who doesn’t like Target? \_ _/…… Beard loves the kids!,” Harden wrote on Twitter.

The NBA’s current MVP wasn’t the only celebrity playing Santa this year. Rapper Meek Mill also hosted a toy giveaway for over 3,000 local children in his hometown Philly.

“Just giving back to my neighborhood,” Mill said. “This is where I grew up. We are able to do it, so we are doing it.”

Students from local schools were selected to receive bicycles, shoes, backpacks, toys and more.

“My son can get toys for Christmas,” he said. “But everybody can’t afford to be in a situation where they can have a good Christmas, so we wanted to bring Christmas back to our old neighborhood.”

