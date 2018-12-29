Rapper T-Pain has revealed that his brother is suffering from a mystery illness and bills for his medical treatment so far totals over $1 million.

The Florida native went on Instagram Thursday to share that his brother spent the past month in two separate hospitals, and he’s now paying the $1,402,977 cost for the medical treatment, Complex reports. One of the bills is a jaw-dropping $1.13 million, with another totaling $270,231.

“I first wanna say thank you to all the ppl that were involved in keeping my brother alive,” T-Pain wrote in the caption. “I can’t express enough gratitude to the medical staff that kept my family whole.”

—White male kicks Black toddler, uses racial slurs in Wichita store—

He didn’t reveal specific details about what led to his brother’s extended hospital stay, only noting that: “My brother was in two hospitals for a total of a month and some change. Just got the bills.”

In related news, the auto-tune singer is facing a lawsuit filed by his former managers who claim he blew through millions because the can’t stop spending.

T-Pain, real name Faheem Najm, filed suit against management firm Chase Entertainment saying they owe him at least $1 million in misappropriated earnings.

Chase’s lawyers have hit back, and in their lawsuit they allege the hip hop star only has himself to blame and that he actually owes them $1 million in unpaid commissions, All Hip Hop reports.

—Longtime Chicago politician Brian Sleet dies from brain hemorrhage—

“Sadly, much of that money was squandered by T-Pain, despite Chase’s entreaties to T-Pain over the years that he control his profligate spending habits,” their filing reads. “Unfortunately, T-Pain’s financial self-destructive conduct continued unabated even after the parties ended their professional relationship.”

As noted by Page Six, it’s been a wild year for the artist. In February, he sued a booking agency for $27,000. In September, he was detained at an airport after security spotted his handgun. The guns are registered in his name so he faced no charges. Instead, he had to pay a $200 fine, the report states.