Internet sleuths and gossip hounds are saying that Toni Braxton and Birdman have ended their engagement. Birdman posted a cryptic Instagram story on New Year’s Day that said “It’s over…” He then deleted every picture on his Instagram account and of course the 150,000 people who follow him took notice.

Birdman’s songbird Toni Braxton, pulled a similar move. The “Another Sad Love Song” artist deleted almost all of her photos on Instagram. The only picture she left up was one of her alone in a fiery red evening gown with the caption “Starting a new chapter isn’t always an easy choice…but ALWAYS choose to be chosen. Cheers to a new year.”

Her 2.8 million Instagram followers and other social media users had commentary and jokes about the alleged split and the fact the two entertainers have unfollowed each other on social media platforms. The internet was ablaze with commentary and some jokes on the alleged split.

Toni Braxton and Birdman broke up…. Babyface is probably at his piano right now brewing Toni’s heartbreak album — Sdudla Mafehlefeezy♥ (@lulu_luwela) January 2, 2019

She didn’t put respeck on his name — AirJoeyy (@_BrownCampaign) January 2, 2019

He wasn’t man enough for her. — Issa Rai (@_ReignNYC) January 2, 2019



E News reached out to reps for both Birdman and Toni Braxton, but did not receive a response.

The two artists initially kept their romantic relationship under wraps, but gradually became more open with talking about their love for one another in public, especially once Braxton started flaunting her giant engagement ring.

On the Wendy Williams Show last November, Braxton confessed that setting a wedding date was an issue for the couple. “We were doing ‘Braxton Family Values.’ We were going through a little drama,” said Braxton. “I was like okay, the wedding — it’s a good thing to get all the sisters together. But I couldn’t get us all together. The wedding is not a good reason because it’s messing up my relationship a little bit. He’s like, ‘Come on, Michelle (her middle name), set a date.’”

Braxton made news last fall when she said her engagement ring went missing when her Louis Vuitton luggage was lost on a flight from New York to LA.