Wendy Williams will be back on air with all-new, live broadcasts of her talk show on Monday, Jan. 7, Us Weekly reports. The daytime diva was forced to take a two-week hiatus from her talk show after suffering a few health setbacks, including a fractured shoulder.

Williams’ return to The Wendy Williams Show next week will mark the first episode since she apologized for slurring her words on-air. The 54-year-old New Jersey native blamed her strange behavior on the painkillers she had taken for her recently injured shoulder.

“I sincerely apologize if you feel that today’s show was less than stellar. I’m on your TV screens every day wanting to spread laughter, entertainment and cheer. As I reported earlier in the week, I have a hairline fracture on my upper arm, which hurts like hell. I’ve never broken a bone or experienced a fracture in my life,” Williams wrote on Instagram. “In the key place where the fracture is, and trying to scurry around and do too much, I am now paying the price.”

“I’ve never taken a pain medication in my life (except when I got snatched over 20 years ago) until this week,” she continued. “I did that to power through and try to deliver a great show for you, against the better judgement of the many people around me who genuinely care for my well-being. I really do ride or die for my craft and give 200%.”

The former shock jock promised fans “a better Wendy in 2019,” adding that she would “get some much needed rest and healing over these next couple of weeks. (Yes I am definitely juicing over the next couple of weeks).”

“I really do ride or die for my craft and give 200%. Not to mention everyone is aware at this point about my thyroid condition (don’t cry for me Argentina),” she continued. “For all my fellow thyroid sufferers, you know what the deal is. And for those that don’t: I encourage you to please read up. Needless to say, whatever today’s performance was with the legendary The Lox, who said such nice things, I have no regrets and I appreciate everyone’s genuine concern for my wellness and care.” Williams promised fans “a better Wendy in 2019.” She concluded her end of the year message with: “I will get some much needed rest and healing over these next couple of weeks. (Yes I am definitely juicing over the next couple of weeks). Sorry again. I love you all. Happy Holidays!”

Last February, Williams took a three week leave from her show to deal with health complications related to her hyperthyroidism and Graves’ disease.