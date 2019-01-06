The 2019 Golden Globes are going down tonight and some of the biggest names in Tinseltown brought their A-game to the red carpet this year. Tons of our favorite celebrities hit the red carpet at the annual event looking even more stunning than usual. From Wakandan royalty (Lupita Nyong’o, Michael B. Jordan, Ryan Coogler) to film stars like Regina King and Kiki Layne (If Beale Street Could Talk) to television stars like Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us) there was a ton of #BlackExcellence on display.

Check out some of the most gorgeous Golden Globes Looks: