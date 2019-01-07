Lifetime’s docuseries Surviving R Kelly addressed many of the rumors, secrets, and allegations against the R&B singer that have been swirling for years. While many have defended the singer, the interviews and firsthand accounts tell a different story.

Here are 5 Myths The R. Kelly Docuseries Debunked:

HE SIMPLY “LIKES” YOUNGER WOMEN.

The documentary showed R. Kelly’s sex partners weren’t women- they were girls. His infamous alleged sex tape victim was 12-years-old when they first met. Other victims say they met him at 15, 16, 17. One victim, Jeronda Pace, said she was a 16-year-old virgin when she first met Kelly. Pace says he ordered her to tell people she was 19 and “act 21” before having sex with her. KELLY ONLY HAD SEX WITH GIRLS WHO WANTED IT.

The documentary featured multiple accounts of women and girls who said R. Kelly emotionally and physically abused them, including his wife. He would allegedly hit them for talking back, starve them as punishment, and made them sign false confessions. PEOPLE WERE UNAWARE OF WHAT WAS REALLY HAPPENING.

The documentary featured former employees and security guards, who described how they saw girls trafficked, held and abused.There were rules, bedrooms in studios and women and girls… everywhere. It was their job to keep them in line. THESE GIRLS SHOULD’VE JUST WALKED AWAY.

In one story, a young woman says R. Kelly’s staff dropped her in a remote part of Chicago and threatened her life after she demanded that they return her sister. The documentary also showed a mother trying to get her daughter Nikka to come home, and how scared she was to leave. Using psychologists and therapists, the documentary explained how emotional and physical abuse, manipulates victims into thinking they can’t leave. THESE GIRLS WERE JUST “FAST.”

Many of these young girls were aspiring singers, looking for a shot. R. Kelly promised them advice and parents let them have access, hoping they would become superstars. All these years later– they aren’t stars and many of their parents still haven’t seen them. If grown men can seduce and manipulate grown women– how would teenagers be an equal match?

