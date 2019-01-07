Cyntoia Brown will be a free woman!

Monday, Tennessee governor, Bill Haslam, granted Cyntoia Brown clemency after a long fight by activists and her legal team. Brown has been in prison for nearly 15 years and was serving a life sentence for killing,Johnny Mitchell Allen, a man who bought her for sex when she was 16 -years old.

Brown says she hopes her story will help other girls avoid ending up where she has been and believes we serve a God of second chances and new beginnings.

Brown’s case is inspiring people nationwide to look at reforming the criminal justice system and truly giving youth a second chance.

Brown will be released on parole supervision August 7, 2019.