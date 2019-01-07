Self-care. It’s an act we crave and a hashtag we rediscover each time our bodies tell us it’s time for a little break. As the saying goes, you can’t fill other people’s wells when yours is empty. If you’ve put off giving your body and mind time to recharge, what better opportunity than at the beginning of the new year to show yourself some love? There are a number of hotels and retreats designed to help you focus on giving your body the reset that it needs. From group retreats or rolling solo with a fitness routine, diet overhaul, or meditation focus, here are a few places to get you started and get you right in 2019.

BodyHoliday- St. Lucia

Traveling to a secluded cove on a white sand beach is not a bad way to set the scene for self-care. BodyHoliday in St. Lucia does just that by providing an all-inclusive wellness experiences that include cycling, yoga, meditation, hiking, tennis and more. Visitors can even custom build their vacation, including spa treatments, a pillow menu, and classes that will help you reach your fitness and rejuvenation goals.

OMNoire

OmNoire is a social wellness group for women of color. This April, the company will host Glow in OM, a three-day retreat in Tucson, Arizona. “What happens when you bring 100+ Women of Color to Arizona for an extended vacation to elevate, transform, bond, create and Glow UP together…you cultivate a sacred space to heal, release, renew and GLOW,” the website reads. There will be over 60 wellness activities to choose from and over 25 brands owned by women of color in attendance.

Red Mountain Resort- St. George, Utah

If you’re looking for a little luxury and adventure combined, it might be time to head to Utah. At the Red Mountain Resort, visitors can customize adventures that include hiking through Zion National Park. There is a wellness vacation package that offers a consultation with a nutritionist to implement a plan during your stay that includes three healthy meals each day, guided hiking, group fitness classes for all levels, a Meditation Workshop for stress management and two private sessions using your exercise prescription with their personal trainers.

Sedona Soul Balance– Sedona, Arizona

Sedona is consistently rated as a top wellness getaway, and for good reason. The red rock formations and other stunning nature sites, in addition to a plethora of spas and retreats make it a top pick. Sedona Soul Balance offers an intimate wellness experience with energy healing sessions and a focus on women’s empowerment.

Spring Spa– Bali, Indonesia

If you’re looking for a digital detox and to get out of America, Bali might be your best move. If your self-care includes spas, you’ll have a hard time narrowing down all the options, but start with a few faves like Spring Spa in Seminyak, which has a DJ station and loft-style decor. Here’s a great general breakdown of spas based on region.

Yosemite Wellness Retreat

“With today’s nonstop, hectic lifestyles and endless lists of to dos, it’s easy to get swept away in the chaos. Carve out a little time to reconnect with yourself and the stillness of nature,” reads this wellness focused website. Sample itineraries include yoga, cooking instructions, paint and wine, and meditation. It also doesn’t hurt that Yosemite National Park serves as the backdrop.

Ojai Valley Inn, Ojai, California

Ojai Valley is known for its restorative vibes, and this property is no exception. The inn offers a number of complimentary of fitness classes including fitness walks, yoga, meditation, spinning, TRX, and body conditioning. They also offer nutritional wellness talks with their resident holistic expert. At their Indigo Pool & Bar, you can enjoy sweeping valley views, wine from California’s top producers, and small bites.