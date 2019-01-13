On the latest episode of Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook series Red Table Talk, she welcomed Lisa Van Allen, one of R. Kelly’s most prominent accusers and things got very emotional as she began speaking about being manipulated by Kelly.

“He’s a master manipulator,” Van Allen explained to Jada, Willow Smith and Jada’s mom, Adrienne Banfield-Norris. “He says what he needs to say to get what he needs done.”

Van Allen met Kelly when she was 17-years old. Shortly there after Van Allen claims that he began manipulating her into having threesomes with a 14-year-old girl, who appeared on the infamous tape at the center of Kelly’s 2008 child pornography trial.

“When he first told me he had never had a threesome, I felt like I needed to do that for him because we were together, and I was living with him, and I did it,” Van Allen said. “And then he wanted another one and another one,” Allen says. “That’s when it was like, ‘Uh oh.’”

Jada teared up while talking with Van Allen about her story and the reaction to series. Van Allen also notes the ugly backlash she has received since coming forward against Kelly.

“They threatened my life,” Van Allen said, “but you can’t let that stuff stop you.”

Willow also talked about the shock of coming to terms with Kelly’s predatory behavior but noted that she always felt something was amiss about Kelly’s relationship with Aaliyah.

“What made me start crying was I had listened to Aaliyah and had known about R. Kelly and listened to his music when I was super young,” Willow said. “I had an inkling that he was slightly sus.

“It just hit me so hard when I was watching [Surviving R. Kelly] and seeing him in the back of that Age Ain’t Nothing But A Number album cover. Something from my childhood was just debased. Why is he in the back just lurking? That’s weird.”

Check out the latest Red Table Talk episode here.