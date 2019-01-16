Cancer patient Gregg Leakes has turned to Instagram to pen an apology to his wife, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes, who complained on Sunday’s episode of the Bravo series that she has been mistreated while caring for him.

“We always hurt the ones we Love…because they allow us to hurt them rather than snap back,” Gregg Leakes, 64, posted to his Instagram account Tuesday nest to a photo of NeNe Leakes, 51, sporting long blonde tresses and a shiny maroon jacket.

The post as of Wednesday morning had generated almost 22,000 likes.

Leaks, meantime, posted an upbeat note on her own Instagram account to her husband next to a photo of the two of them drinking and smiling.

In June, the reality star revealed that Gregg Leakes was battling stage 3 colon cancer. Stage 3 cancer is disease that has spread deeply into nearby tissue and may also have spread to the lymph nodes, according to Cancer.net.

Sunday’s episode is not the first time that NeNe Leakes has hinted at the difficulties of being a caregiver – an opinion that has drawn criticisms from the public.

“It’s very, very hard to be a caretaker,” she told People. “People call and they say, ‘How’s Gregg doing?’ and I want to throw the phone and say, ‘How the f— am I doing? I’m going crazy over here, Gregg is wearing me out!’ I am not good at this s—! I would rather hire somebody. Gregg doesn’t want me to hire somebody, but I’m just not good. I’m not good at fluffing the pillow; I’m good at buying the pillow.”

