Misty Copeland is set to make history again. This time with Calvin Royal III, by becoming the first black couple to dance lead roles with The American Ballet Theatre, according to The Los Angeles Times.

Copeland, who became the first African American female principal dancer with The American Ballet Theatre, and Royal III will perform Friday in Harlequinade as Pirrette and Pierrot, respectively, at Segerstrom Hall in Costa Mesa, Calif., the report says.

READ MORE: Kansas City Chiefs player rewards homeless man who helped move car before playoff game