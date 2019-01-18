After intense public pressure following the release of Lifetime’s explosive docuseries Surviving R. Kelly and protests outside of their New York office this week, Sony Music has decided to dissolve its working relationship with R. Kelly.

However, the back catalog for the embattled artist, who faces accusations of sexual assault and imprisonment, will remain with RCA/Sony, according to Variety.

Kelly’s last release with the label was reportedly a Christmas-themed album in 2016, although he has released several songs independently since that time.

On Monday, TMZ reported that his label RCA, and its parent Sony, were refusing to finance, produce, market, or release any new music from Kelly as investigations into his alleged sex crimes in two states continued.

According to TMZ, Kelly is prepared to release new music and still has two albums left to fulfill his contract at RCA.