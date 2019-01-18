Cardi B had a word for Donald Trump and his petty tactics that shut down the government and held the country hostage while federal workers struggle to make ends meet while working without pay this week.

The Money rapper took to her Instagram to deliver a thrashing to Trump about the government shutdown that’s wreaking havoc on the nation.

“I just want to remind y’all, because it’s been a little over three weeks…Trump is ordering and summoning federal government workers to go back to work without getting paid,” Cardi B says in the video.

The clip soon went viral.

And now, there’s remix that’s sure to top the charts!

This shit is hilarious! They made this shit into a song! “Yeah Bitch” pic.twitter.com/nzzp4Kdd3n — Mo City Kitty (@Stephen_Dewayne) January 17, 2019

Cardi didn’t hold back and called out Trump for trying to make good on campaign lies when he promised his supporters that Mexico would pay to build a wall along the southern border. His shutdown, she explained is just a ploy to pacify his racist supporters.

“You promised these f—ing racist rednecks that you was gonna build the wall, but you know that was impossible,” Cardi B said. “But they voted for you and you promised them this shit so now you have to do it.”

On Thursday, the shutdown hit day 27.

Cardi B has also reportedly landed a major ad spot as the Pepsi “it” girl during a Super Bowl LIII commercial to be aired next month.

The Money rapper is definitely making major moves with this Pepsi deal which since the commercials are usually must-see TV during the Super Bowl. TMZ reports reports that the ad spot has already been filmed and is ready to run.

Cardi B 2020?