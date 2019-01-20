President Donald Trump offered up a wispy olive branch to Democrats and promised he would offer some temporary protections to young immigrants in the DACA program in exchange for money for the border wall and a solution to end the partial government shutdown, reports USA Today.

But Democrats weren’t buying what Trump was selling. His proposal wouldn’t fly and congressional members rebuked it with the quickness saying that the “inadequate” offer wouldn’t get past the House or Senate.

Trump offered the protection for immigrants in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said it was “unacceptable” and a “non-starter”and not enough of an offer to end the shutdown.

Said Pelosi, the offer did not “represent a good faith effort to restore certainty to people’s lives,”

“It is unlikely that any one of these provisions alone would pass the House, and taken together, they are a non-starter,” Pelosi said.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Trump’s was “a bold solution”.

“Compromise in divided government means that everyone can’t get everything they want every time,” he said. “The president’s proposal reflects that. It strikes a fair compromise by incorporating priorities from both sides of the aisle.”

Trump, of course, took to Twitter to criticize Pelosi and the Democrats for refusing the offer.

“Nancy Pelosi and some of the Democrats turned down my offer yesterday before I even got up to speak. They don’t see crime & drugs, they only see 2020 – which they are not going to win. Best economy! They should do the right thing for the Country & allow people to go back to work.”

The federal government shut down after congressional and White House officials failed to reach a compromise on a spending bill for Trump’s wall.

It is the third shutdown in two years under unified Republican majority in D.C., and it has affected hundreds of thousands of government employees, including at nine federal departments, according to The New York Times.