A student from the University of Oklahoma was kicked out of her Tri Delta sorority last week for filming her friend as she painted her face black and uttered what sounded like a racial slur.

In a Twitter video, which was shared on Friday, one woman is seen painting her face and hands black before looking into the camera and saying what sounds like “I am a n—r.”

The second woman, a Tri Delta sorority member who can be heard laughing in the background, filmed the video and told her friend that she was putting on too much of the paint.

Tri Delta came down hard on their member, in a letter posted to their Twitter page.

“Our chapter condemns the racist, offensive and disgraceful conduct of the two women involved in the video posted yesterday. More specifically we are deeply disappointed in the actions of the one woman associated with the Theta Gamma chapter of Tri Delta,” according to the post. “The behavior documented in the video is abhorrent and is in no way consistent with Tri Delta’s ideals. To those students directly impacted by this senseless act of racism, we are deeply sorry, and we know that is not enough.”

“The woman who participated in, filmed and posted the video is no longer a member of our organization,” chapter President London Moore added in the statement.

The student on camera who used the slur isn’t a member of the sorority, according to ABC News.

The school’s president, James Gallogly, also said he was “saddened and offended” by the video.

“We expect all of our students, staff and faculty to respect the diversity and cultural backgrounds of others,” Gallogly said in a statement. “While students have the freedom of expression, the negative impact of such conduct cannot be underestimated.”

Gallogly said the students had offered to apologize “in order to reflect their regret” but didn’t say whether any disciplinary action would be taken, according to The New York Post.

In 2015, the school ended a relationship with the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity after members were seen on video singing a song with references to lynching that used the n-word. Two students were expelled in this incident.