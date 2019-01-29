Today TMZ is reported that Empire star Jussie Smollet was hospitalized in Chicago after allegedly being attacked by two men outside of a Subway restaurant.

According to the site, Smollett was walking out of the eatery at around 2 am when someone yelled “Aren’t you that f***ot Empire n*****?”

The Blast obtained the emergency dispatch call placed around 2:30 AM after Smollett’s friend called to report the attack.

According to the site, Smollett was walking out of the eatery at around 2 am when someone yelled “Aren’t you that f***ot Empire n*****?”

That’s reportedly when two white men wearing ski masks screamed “This is MAGA country!” A noose was wrapped around Smollett’s neck and he was beaten to the point that a rib was fractured.

Empire creator Lee Daniels posted a personal video of support.

View this post on Instagram We got this @jussiesmollett 🌈👊🏾👊🏾 space: nowrap;”>A post shared by Lee Daniels (@theoriginalbigdaddy) on Jan 29, 2019 at 10:55am PST

Empire co-creator Danny Strong also took to social media to express his support for Smollett, writing:

I’m deeply horrified and saddened by the racist and homophobic attacks against @ JussieSmollett. He is a kind and profoundly talented soul whom I respect with all my heart. The terror of racism and homophobia has no place in our society, it is the most indecent way to live……whoever did this, do not forget that you are nothing but hate filled cowards while Jussie’s talent and activism will continue to shine a bright light on to the world for decades to come.

I’m deeply horrified and saddened by the racist and homophobic attacks against @JussieSmollett. He is a kind and profoundly talented soul whom I respect with all my heart. The terror of racism and homophobia has no place in our society, it is the most indecent way to live… — Danny Strong (@Dannystrong) January 29, 2019

TMZ reported that the Empire cast and crew were informed about the assault on their co-star this morning.

20th Century Fox Television and Fox Entertainment also released a statement.

““We are deeply saddened and outraged to learn that a member of our EMPIRE family, Jussie Smollett, was viciously attacked last night. We send our love to Jussie, who is resilient and strong, and we will work with law enforcement to bring these perpetrators to justice. The entire studio, network and production stands united in the face of any despicable act of violence and hate — and especially against one of our own.”

The Chicago Police Department has issued a statement on the incident that they are currently investigating as a hate crime:

“A 36-year-old man was walking at above address when two unknown offenders approached him and gained his attention by yelling out racial and homophobic slurs towards him. The offenders began to batter the victim with their hands about the face and poured an unknown substance on the victim. At some point during the incident, one of the offenders wrapped a rope around the victim’s neck. The offenders fled the scene. The victim self-transported to Northwestern Hospital and is in good condition. Area Central Detectives are investigating.”

A Chicago P.D. spokesperson reportedly said no arrests have been made and there are no suspects at this time.

Story developing.