An Arkansas teen pleaded guilty Thursday to charges of trying to steal a plane to attend a Famous Dex concert in Chicago last summer, The Associated Press reported.

Zemarcuis Scott, 19, of Texarkana, Ark., pleaded guilty to attempted theft of property and commercial burglary charges, according to The Texarkana Gazette. He was sentenced to five years of probation and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and court costs and participate in any mental health treatment suggested by the probation department, the report said.

Authorities found Scott at Texarkana Regional Airport inside an American Eagle jet cockpit last year on July 4. He reportedly jumped a fence about 2:30 a.m., airport security told police.

The stan told authorities that he wanted to fly to a concert out of state. According to the Gazette, Scott informed investigators that he had been thinking about stealing the plane for at least a month. He began watching the plane about 10 p.m. before attempting to takeoff in the 44-seat jet–though he lacked pilot training.

Scott told investigators that he thought piloting the plane would involve little more than pushing buttons and pulling levers, police said.

Scott was found mentally competent to stand trial in December.

Meanwhile, Famous Dex has been in the news recently over a heated argument on Instagram with Soulja Boy. Soulja Boy accused Famous Dex of copping his style and he was the first one to put him on, according to HotNewHipHop. During the argument the two were going back and forth social media, calling each other out.

I can’t wait to see famous dex 😈 — Soulja Boy (Young Drako) 💲🔌🔫 (@souljaboy) January 31, 2019

Let’s hope nothing comes out of this warning.