Senator Cory Booker has made his announcement on the first day of Black History Month that he will run for president in 2020.

In a morning tweet and an email to his supporters featuring his first campaign video, the New Jersey Democrat made it official that he was seeking to run for president after weeks of speculation, writing: “I’m running for president. Join me on this journey.”

I’m running for president. Join me on this journey. https://t.co/fEDqOVIfwh pic.twitter.com/h1FTPUYRzo — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) February 1, 2019

“The history of our nation is defined by collective action; by interwoven destinies of slaves and abolitionists; of those born here and those who chose America as home; of those who took up arms to defend our country, and those who linked arms to challenge and change it,” Booker narrates in a video released on Friday morning, which features him walking through his Newark neighborhood.

“I’m Cory Booker and I’m running for president of the United States of America,” he says in the video.

The Democratic field of candidates continues to grow. Booker now campaigns launched by Sen. Kamala Harris of California; former San Antonio mayor and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro; Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii; and former Rep. John Delaney of Maryland. Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Kirsten Gillibrand and Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

His announcement comes nearly a year to the day from the Iowa caucuses and the start of the primary calendar. Booker plans to head to Iowa February 8-9 and then to South Carolina on February 10. He also intends to visit New Hampshire over Presidents Day weekend.

In his campaign video, Booker shares of the story of how his parents’ struggled to move their family into a predominantly white neighborhood with great public schools. He also highlighted how as an adult, he moved into Newark’s Central Ward, a low-income inner-city neighborhood where he continues to live. “Together, we will channel our common pain back into our common purpose,” Booker said at the end of the video announcement. “Together, America, we will rise.” Fighting for Criminal Justice Reform The former mayor of Newark added in the campaign video that he envisions a country “where our criminal justice system keeps us safe, instead of shuffling more children into cages and coffins; where we see the faces of our leaders on television and feel pride, not shame.” Booker’s passionate speech last December on criminal justice sent up flags of hope that he just might be gearing up to step into the Presidential fray for a run in 2020. “I’m the only U.S. senator that lives in the inner city. I don’t know if any other senator had shootings on their block this year,” Booker said at a Bend Toward Justice event hosted by the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights. Booker reminisced about the killing of a 28-year-old man earlier this year that he once knew. In front of civil rights advocates and advocates, Booker passionately spoke about the difficulties and disparities that exist when it comes to how African-Americans are dealt with in the criminal justice system compared to whites. It is a “crisis in our whole body politic” he said. He argued that drug crimes are harsher for young Black men which is problematic given that the offenses are for things “two out of the last three presidents have done,” given mention to an admission by former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush’s past indiscretions on reportedly using drugs. Drugs and guns, he said, have claimed countless lives across the country, but he vowed to keep up the fight even as a bipartisan prison and sentencing reform bill hangs in the balance in Congress. “We have come this far by faith. The faith our ancestors never gave up,” he added. “Stay faithful, and know that faith without works is dead. We have work to do. We have battles to fight. Our country still calls. The dream still demands. America is in the balance.”

Facing threats

Just last month a Michigan man allegedly called in a threat to Sen. Cory Booker and is now facing federal charges.

Ricky Lynn Simmons faces up to five years in prison and a fine of $250,000 for leaving a threatening voicemail for senator full of expletives. NJ.com reported that, according to a federal indictment,faces up to five years in prison and a fine of $250,000 for leaving a threatening voicemail for senator full of expletives.