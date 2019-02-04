On Monday, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals reportedly refused to rehear a pair of cases alleging discrimination against African-American-owned media companies.

Byron Allen, the Founder/Chairman/CEO of Entertainment Studios and the man behind both suits, claims that cable operators are in violation of the Civil Rights Act of 1866, prohibiting racial discrimination in contracting, by refusing to make any good offer to carry networks owned by his company.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Allen’s company also sued AT&T before arriving at a settlement that resulted in DirecTV picking up Comedy.TV and Justice Central.TV.

Allen issued a statement today about the latest ruling:

Comcast and Charter are wrong by pursuing a legal defense that the First Amendment allows them to discriminate.

We are very pleased with the ruling by the Ninth Circuit to uphold their decisions in our favor for a second time. If Comcast and Charter want to pursue the Supreme Court, we are highly confident that the Supreme Court will affirm the Ninth Circuit and support these historic legal decisions. Unfortunately, Brian Roberts of Comcast and Tom Rutledge of Spectrum/Charter have refused my offers to sit down to discuss these very serious matters. Now, we have no choice but to enter the discovery phase to depose all of their executives and business associates, as well as receive all of their correspondence/emails and contracts, to prove our cases in front of a jury.

Every American, elected official, civil rights organization, and the Department of Justice should be offended that the largest cable companies in the U.S. pursued a legal defense that the First Amendment allowed them to discriminate against ANY American. Comcast’s and Charter’s shareholders and Board members should find this immoral, unacceptable, and be concerned that these companies will be held fully accountable because this has officially become very serious business.

We will continue to win these cases because we are on the right side of history. As the Bible has taught us, what is done in the dark will come to light.

Entertainment Studios Continues Expansion Plans

Entertainment Studios is continuing its quest to deliver high-quality content worldwide with its latest launch of a new comedy series titled: The World’s Funniest Weather.

According to the official description for the new weekly half-hour TV comedy series, The World’s Funniest Weather is a comedy compilation series featuring weather-related video clips and comedic moments assembled from local and international television stations, national news organizations, and home videos.

“We are extremely pleased and excited to launch this new comedy series,” said Allen. “The World’s Funniest Weather is family-friendly, advertiser-friendly, and has one purpose: to keep us all laughing!!!”

The World’s Funniest Weather is the latest show added to Entertainment Studios’ roster of robust TV programs. It is the 42nd HD TV series from Allen’s growing media company which recently acquired The Weather Channel and produces a robust slate of programming for their eight cable networks, critically acclaimed theatrical releases and impactful digital platforms.

Last year the company also announced that they ordered 650 new half-hour episodes of five popular court series for the 2018-2019 season. The five shows are broadcast in syndication on 90% of U.S. television markets and can be found on the Entertainment Studios network JusticeCentral.TV.

“Eight years after we launched our first court series AMERICA’S COURT WITH JUDGE ROSS, our viewers continue to enjoy some of the best court shows available,” said Allen. “Whether in broadcast syndication or on our 24-hour HD network JusticeCentral.TV, the investment to produce these 650 additional new episodes shows our commitment to being the largest producer of high-quality television court programming—and our unwavering confidence in this strong and engaging genre.”

The five court series include:

AMERICA’S COURT WITH JUDGE ROSS

JUSTICE FOR ALL WITH JUDGE CRISTINA PEREZ

SUPREME JUSTICE WITH JUDGE KAREN

JUSTICE WITH JUDGE MABLEAN

THE VERDICT WITH JUDGE HATCHETT

Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios is the parent company of TheGrio.