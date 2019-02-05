A 10-year-old Girl Scout from California has found a way to beat the competition when it comes to selling cookies: she performs a rap she made up based on Cardi B’s Money.

“Been in this game since 2013; selling them cookies is my thing,” Kiki Paschall of Winnetka, Calif., raps in the video she posted to Twitter. “Buy Thin Mints or even S’mores. Please open up when I knock on your door. Woo!”

The little rapping capitalist wears her green Girl Scout vest in the video posted last week while surrounded by boxes of cookies.

She wrote the lyrics with the help of her mom, Shania Accius, who posted the video online, according to Good Morning America. The Girl Scouts then posted the video on their Twitter account.

The video has been viewed more than 1 million times and even caught the attention of Cardi B herself, who shared the video from her Twitter account and wrote: “I want all the cookieshhh.”

“Thank you for the retweet!” Shania Accius posted. “This is ‘Kiki P’s’ mom. Kiki is sleeping right now, but when she wakes up, it will be like Christmas Day to hear that you responded! Please reach out to me if you truly want cookies… my troop would love the support.”

No response from Cardi B as of Tuesday afternoon.