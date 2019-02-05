Ladies, it looks like New Jersey Sen. and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker is officially off the market.

The longtime bachelor, who announced last week that he is running for President, told the Breakfast Club on Tuesday that he’s no longer single as rumors of a relationship had been swirling recently.

“You don’t want to marry somebody now,” Charlamagne Tha God said. “Once you start getting hot, you might become president? She might just want you for that.”

Booker laughed and quickly responded, “No, before I declared president, I’m dating somebody really special.”

“Oh! So Cory Booker got a boo?” Charlamagne asked.

“I, I got a boo,” Booker said.

While the former Newark Mayor has been rumored to be dating actress Rosario Dawson, Booker did not say who this new “boo” was on air. Booker has long been tight-lipped about his personal life, dating back to his days in Newark.

Booker, who has never been married, has been previously linked to Hollywood entertainment lawyer Bianca Levin and CBS This Morning co-anchor Gayle King, along with Dawson.

There were also rumors of Booker’s sexuality that have circulated for years. When these have been brought up in the past, he has handled them with class.

“People who think I’m gay, some part of me thinks it’s wonderful,” Booker said to USA Today in 2013. “Because I want to challenge people on their homophobia. I say, ‘So what does it matter if I am?’”

If Booker were to win the presidency, he would be only the third bachelor elected to the White House, after Grover Cleveland and James Buchanan. Cleveland, the lone president to serve two non-consecutive terms, got married to Frances Folsom in 1886 during his first term.

Considering the history of the current White House occupant, Booker doesn’t see his personal life as being an issue.

“If Donald Trump can get elected with the personal life that he has?” Booker said Tuesday. “Then anybody can.”