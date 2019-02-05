As if planning a wedding wasn’t stressful enough, many couples are also overwhelmed with just where they are going for a honeymoon escape to after their big day. Beach or city? Off the grid or all-inclusive?

These are just a few of the options to weigh when planning a honeymoon. Being realistic about your budget and needs is always a good starting point. The great thing about travel is that there really is something for everyone out there, and hopefully the honeymoon is just one of many adventures with your loved one. Here are a few options to get you started:

Guanacaste, Costa Rica

Pura vida. In Costa Rica, it’s the phrase you’ll hear and read over again, and for good reason. The “simple life” is celebrated in this Central American country, and you’ll feel this laid back vibes everywhere you go. Located in the northwestern region of Costa Rica, Guanacaste is ideal for couples looking to enjoy sun drenched beaches and nature’s never ending beauty. Whether you’re looking to skydive, zipline, hike or swim through waterfalls, Guanacaste has it all. Best of all, most dining options are very affordable. A two-hour drive from the area lands visitors in Arenal Volcano and hot springs, one of the most beautiful places in Costa Rica to get active or unwind. For a nighttime turn up, Playa del Coco is a lively beachtown with bars and casinos.

Stay: Villa Buena Onda. This all-inclusive, adult-only boutique hotel is the perfect, intimate retreat to experience the charm of a bed and breakfast with the luxury of a five-star hotel. Formerly a private mansion, the property has 8 suites that overlook the infinity pool. A five minute shuttle whisks guests to the beautiful Playa del Coco beach.

Amalfi Coast, Italy

It’s hard not to fall in love with the picturesque hillsides and stretch of coastline against Italy’s Sorrentine Peninsula — which is why so many couples travel there each year. Whether you’re visiting valleys or beaches, you’ll be stunned by the natural beauty of this region. For pops of pastel colored architecture and surreal azure waters, head to Positano. For a village with stunning views and rich history, choose Ravello. Sorrento is home to a number of cliffside resorts and nightlife. Anywhere you choose, you can spend afternoons roaming down cobblestone streets and evenings staring at the ocean below.

Stay: Albergo Punta Regina in Positano has balcony views of the ocean and is just steps away from the center of town and the famous Fornillo Beach. There is a rooftop terrace to enjoy cocktails and and bathrooms have rainfall showerheads.

Belize

This small Central American country packs a punch of culture, diversity, and ecotourism. Honeymooners can enjoy a jungle and beach escape, with the lush Cayo region as their starting point and Placencia as their beach retreat. Ambergis Caye is a more tourist driven island with incredible water and a number of resorts.

Stay: Itz’ana Belize Resort Located in Plancencia, this resort is offers seaside views and cuisine that includes recipes from the Garifuna people. Accommodations are airy and spacious, with some offering lagoon views.

Marrakech, Morocco

There’s a sensuality to this place that makes many lovers visit again and again. The beautiful architecture, intense energy of the medinas, intimate riads and luxury poolside retreats. Marrakech is best for honeymooners who want to get lost on corners and then whisked away into their own intimate corridor for mint tea and reflection. At night, turn up for bellydancing shows and champagne at Comptoir Darna. There are a number of cultural tours to consider here, and in under three hours, you can visit the seaside town of Essaouira for an incredible seafood lunch and historical perspective of the country’s bustling port city.

Stay: Jnane Tamsna. This Black-owned, 24 room haven is a feast for the senses. Located just outside the hustle and bustle of Marrakech, couples will find true tranquility in every corner of this riad.