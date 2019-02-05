Illinois State Police released dashcam video of the night a Midlothian Police officer shot and killed Jemel Roberson as the man was subduing a shooter in a suburban Chicago nightclub.

The video was released on Tuesday of the shooting that happened on Nov. 11 at Manny’s Blue Room Lounge in Robbins, Ill., just south of Chicago. It shows officer Ian Covey, whose name police refused to release for weeks, getting out of his squad car and entering the club.

Once inside, he shot Roberson multiple times. The video does not show the shooting, but yelling can be heard in the background and four gunshots ring out.

Roberson, 26, died from his injuries and his death was ruled a homicide by the Cook County medical examiner. Roberson’s killing drew national outrage and sparked protests in the Chicago area.

Roberson was a bouncer at the club. He had been working multiple jobs to support his 9-month old child.

He had also been working security at a school and he also played the organ at New Spiritual Light Baptist Church in Chicago. Roberson and his girlfriend, Avontea Boose were expecting their second child, which they were waiting to announce to his family prior to his death.

Covey, a white officer, was placed on administrative leave after fatally shooting Roberson. The Illinois State Police – who are currently handling the investigation—had refused to publicly name Covey until Roberson’s mother, Beatrice Roberson, listed it in a federal lawsuit against the department.

“I don’t know if [the shooting] was a mistake or not,” Beatrice Roberson told the Chicago Sun-Times. “I do want to see justice done,” she noted.

The State Police’s Public Integrity Task Force said to the Sun-Times that it is nearing the conclusion of its investigation into the shooting. The investigation is under review by the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office.