Liam Neeson apology/new Theapology/new movie promo tour kicked off its first stop with an interview on Good Morning America. Neeson’s flick, Cold Pursuit, is about revenge, but when discussing the film’s themes in an interview with the Independent , the once revered actor shared an incident where he learned that someone close to him had been raped.

“God forbid you’ve ever had a member of your family hurt under criminal conditions,” he explained, adding that after he found out about the rape, “My immediate reaction was … I asked, did she know who it was? No. What color were they? She said it was a black person.”

Neeson then admitted he went out on the streets with a heavy stick, hoping someone would approach him and start an altercation.

“I’m ashamed to say that and I did it for maybe a week, hoping some ‘black b******’ would come out of a pub and have a go at me about something, you know? So that I could … kill him,” he continued.

As his costar Tom Bateman listened in shock, he could be heard saying: “Holy shit.”

Neeson then seemingly realized the major admission and apologized saying it “was horrible, horrible, when I think back, that I did that and I’ve never admitted that, and I’m saying it to a journalist. God forbid.”

Needless to say Neeson’s racist murder fantasy didn’t sit well with fans and social media users were quick to cancel the Taken star.

GMA anchor Robin Roberts drew the short straw and sat down with Neeson for his first televised interview where the actor claimed power walking cured his racism.

Did Liam Neeson just say power walking solved his racism problem? @GMA Wow. Is that’s all racists need to do? Get moving then! pic.twitter.com/qmyAOm1vOm — Momma Magic (@KiaMorganSmith) February 5, 2019

“I’m not a racist,” Neeson said Tuesday. But he did feel a “primal urge to lash out” after learning about the decades-old incident.

“I went out deliberately into black areas in the city, looking to be set upon,” he said, after finding out what had happened to his close friend. “It shocked me and it hurt me … I did seek help, I went to a priest.”

Neeson said no violence occurred, though he does believe if a man had approached him, he would have attacked and possibly killed him.

He also noted that he would have searched for a white man if his friend said her attacker had fit that description.

No word from Neeson’s Widows’ co-star and How to Get Away with Murder star Viola Davis.