Even as R. Kelly continues to experience fallow following revelations in the scathing Lifetime docuseries, Surviving R. Kelly, the embattled singer announced a new overseas tour that would take him far away from the United States.

But he must not realize the internet, where he announced the tour, is actually the world wide web, also known as www, so there is no escaping the cloud.

Kelly announced the tour dates on Twitter on Tuesday morning. The tour, which listed no dates, will take him to Australia, New Zealand and Sri Lanka, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Kelly is also scheduled to perform in Germany in April.

Kelly heads out on the overseas tour less than a month after the documentary, which featured Kelly’s accusers, relatives, families, and industry insiders detailing more than 25 years of allegations against the singer that include physical, emotional and sexual abuse of women and underage girls.

Following the documentary—where John Legend was the only prominent artist to appear on camera—a number of other artists broke their silence and spoke out against Kelly, including Lady Gaga, Celine Dion, Chance the Rapper, and Jennifer Hudson.

Sony BMG, the parent company of Kelly’s record label, RCA Records, parted ways following the series. Kelly’s music has also been banned on a number of radio stations around the country.

Last week, the Philadelphia City Council passed a resolution unofficially banning Kelly from performing in the city. Kelly, who was famously acquitted of child pornography charges in 2008, has largely avoided prosecution for years over numerous allegations.

Kelly’s former manager turned himself in last month, accused of threatening the family of Joycelyn Savage, one of the women Kelly has allegedly been holding against her will.

Prosecutors in New York, Chicago and Atlanta are seeking information about Kelly in light of the accusations made in the documentary.