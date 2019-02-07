Everyone seems to have an opinion about Dan Gasby going public about his relationship with his live-in girlfriend Alex Lerner as his beloved wife and lifestyle icon B. Smith grapples with Alzheimer’s.

Social media has been filled with blistering commentary about Gasby ever since he granted the Washington Post an interview and he discussed his relationship as well as shared video of Smith.

And now celebrities are weighing in.

The View’s Whoopi Goldberg slammed Gasby for allowing The Washington Post to take video of Smith in her current condition. “I didn’t want to see B look like that,” said Goldberg. “I didn’t need to see that.”

“I find it very disrespectful that he is with his wife and disrespecting her by being with his girlfriend in their home,” Sunny Hostin said on air.

Gasby claims his wife told him to move on in an interview with PEOPLE. “B. told me to live, to go on, as I’ve told her,” he said., who opened up about his relationship with his live-in girlfriend in PEOPLE.

Surely she doesn’t remember saying that, right?

And now Gasby’s daughter, Dana, who is a fulltime caretaker for her stepmother, is defending her father in an interview with People.

“These fraudulent friends know nothing. I have not seen them here,” says Dana Gasby, who reportedly moved back home three years ago to care for Smith. “They don’t call my family. I see them talking on TV and how do you know what your supposed ‘friend’ would want?”

Dana also says she fully supports the relationship between her father and Alex. When asked about Goldberg’s criticism of the video showing Smith she didn’t mince words: is it “because you’re getting older and not happy with your health or whatever and you decide it’s not ok?”

Adds Dana, “Guess what—this is what aging is.”

The three of them live together in the couple’s home in the Hamptons home when Lerner is visiting from Manhattan.

“B. asked me to go on with my life,” Gasby told PEOPLE. “Anyone who says B. didn’t do that doesn’t know B. We wanted each other to be happy.”