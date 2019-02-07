Gabrielle Union sat down with GMA today to talk about her road to motherhood and kicking butt in her new high-octane TV series.

Union admitted she felt like she was “surrendering to failure” when she decided to use a surrogate to welcome her first child into the world.

Last November, the 46-year-old beauty stunned fans by posting pictures of herself, husband Dwyane Wade, and their new baby girl onto her social media account.

“A LOVELY DAY” the new mother declared on Instagram. “We are sleepless and delirious but so excited to share that our miracle baby arrived last night via surrogate and 11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely days. Welcome to the party sweet girl! #onelastdance #skintoskin@dwyanewade ❤”

The actress has previously opened up about the pain she’s endured during her attempts to have a child. In her book, We’re Going to Need More Wine, she confessed that she had suffered from a severe case of baby lust but had so many miscarriages that she actually lost count.

“In order to tell you the exact number, I would have to get my medical records,” she told People magazine back in 2017, guessing the number was eight or nine.

“For three years, my body has been a prisoner of trying to get pregnant — either about to go into an IVF cycle, in the middle of an IVF cycle, or coming out of an IVF cycle. I have endured eight failed IVF cycles … For as long as I can remember now, Dwyane and I have lived in a state of extended expectation.”

And in a new interview with Women’s Health magazine, the Union admits the “idea” of using a surrogate to welcome baby Kaavia James into the world was something she struggled to accept.

Meet LA’s Finest

In her highly anticipated new TV series LA’s Finest, Union plays Special Agent Sydney “Syd” Burnett, a popular character from the second Bad Boys film.

According to Deadline.com, the first three installments in the 13-episode series will be exclusively available to Spectrum video subscribers free On Demand (and without ads) on May 13, after which new episodes will release every Monday until the finale.

The series follows Syd Burnett (Union), last seen in Miami taking down a drug cartel, who has seemingly left her complicated past behind to become an LAPD detective. Paired with a new partner, Nancy McKenna (Jessica Alba), a working mom with an equally complex history, Syd is forced to confront how her unapologetic lifestyle may be masking a greater personal secret. Taking on the most dangerous criminals in Los Angeles while skirting the rules, and speed limits, Syd and Nancy become a force to be reckoned with – on the streets, and in each other’s lives.

The Wedding We’ve Been Waiting For

And just when you thought Being Mary Jane was long gone, BET announced a first look at a two-hour TV movie that will address the loose ends that left after the show was ended in 2017.

The popular series that followed the personal and professional shenanigans of Gabrielle Union‘s character Mary Jane Paul ended with a marriage proposal from news producer Justin Talbot (Michael Ealy).

And now it looks like BMJ fans will finally get a wedding.

But is Mary Jane going to marry Justin? Or will one of her other former flames like married man Andre Daniels (Omari Hardwick) or her first love David Paulk (Stephen Bishop) try to put a ring on it?