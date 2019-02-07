Like father, like son. Donald Trump, Jr. is trying to get Jemele Hill fired over a tweet. Trump vs Hill is not a new match-up.

In 2017, Donald Trump, a sitting president, tweeted that Hill was the reason ESPN’s ratings had supposedly “tanked” according to him. Trump tweeted these notions after Hill called him a white supremacist on social media. She also tweeted that boycotting the NFL‘s advertisers was one way fans could make their voices heard.

Hill eventually left ESPN and is now on staff at the Atlantic.

During the State of the Union Address earlier this week, Hill sent out a (now deleted Tweet) stating that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez should yell “GETCHO HAND OUT MY POCKET,” during the speech. Some conservative publications took her words to be in reference to circumstances surrounding Malcom X’s assassination. As depicted in a famous scene from Spike Lee’s 1992 film, someone yelled those words immediately before Malcolm X was shot dead on stage. The implication was that Hill was calling for Trump’s assasination.

Following the lead of those conservative publications, Trump, Jr. tweeted the Atlantic, asking the outlet if Hill’s words were acceptable and if the the magazine condoned her words.

Hey @TheAtlantic is this acceptable from one of your writers? Do you condone it? Or will your inevitable inaction speak for itself?

Asking for rational Americans. https://t.co/EuLgd8Iq2z — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 6, 2019



Hill deleted the social media post in question and explained in a series of tweets that she was in no way, shape or form calling for anyone’s assassination.

Glad you asked. When I tweeted “GETCHO HAND OUT MY POCKET,” in no way was I suggesting any physical harm to the president. I have used this phrase many times in my Twitter history, always in lighthearted ways, and removed from the context of the movie. https://t.co/2uVVCvVfAr — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) February 6, 2019

Let me be clear: I have often disagreed with many of the president’s policies, his behavior and rhetoric, but I would never call for violence against him, or any person. I apologize for breathing life into such an absurd assumption. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) February 7, 2019

So, FYI .. i literally have used GETCHO HAND OUT OF MY POCKET a bunch of other times on Twitter, and always in a manner where you want to escape or distract from a situation. Never in a way that was harmful or malicious. pic.twitter.com/Hk7JLvwrdV — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) February 7, 2019

The Atlantic has not commented on the matter.