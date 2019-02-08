All too often in the last year, Kanye West’s authenticity has been questioned by his musical peers as well as a vast majority of the Black community.

However, according to TMZ, the authenticity of his name has now been questioned in a legal sense as someone has allegedly used his name to scam a fashion designer out of nearly $1 million. The designer, Philipp Plein, is hosting a big event for the start of New York Fashion Week on Monday.

In the midst of planning, he began what he thought were negotiations to get West to perform. An unnamed man, who was supposedly a rep for G.O.O.D. Music, presented himself as West and signed his name on the contract which was to pay $1 million for the supposed appearance.

The scammer then requested that $900,000 be paid in advance, with the money wired to a fake account in West’s name. Plien sent the money, which was quickly gone from the account.

Word of the supposed Kanye appearance began to spread quickly on social media which prompted a response from wife, Kim Kardashain. When asked if Ye would be performing at the event, she flatly denied it.

“He’s not performing at any fashion show this season. Just a rumor”

He's not performing at any fashion show this season. Just a rumor https://t.co/QcnO1ObEnC — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 6, 2019

As it turns out Mrs. West was right because Ye is clearly not performing at the show, and Plein is now out nearly $1 million. According to TMZ, the scammer is said to be a former friend and associate of G.O.O.D. Music.

No word so far from either Plein or West about the incident.