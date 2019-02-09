Rumors are circulating that longtime friends, Jay-Z and Rihanna may be working on collaborating once again, according to Page Six.

The rumors started after the pair was spotted at the Wolfgang Puck restaurant at Hotel Bel Air in Los Angeles on Wednesday, the news organization reports, quoting one unidentified source who said they appeared to be having a “business lunch.”

The source also told Page Six about overhearing them talking about “music and what they can do together.”

—‘Young and the Restless’ to pay tribute to Kristoff St. John—

This word comes amid a particularly stressful stretch in history which has seen record low temperatures in many parts of the country, multiple reports of elected officials being caught in old blackface photos and contention in Washington. Rihanna fans are looking for hope in life in the form of a ninth album from the Barbados native, according to at least one news organization. Last year, Rihanna confirmed that her new album will come in 2019.

Riri and Mr. Carter are longtime collaborators. He signed her to Def Jam in 2005 and they’ve worked together on a parade of hits, including “Umbrella” and “Run This Town.”

—Terry Crews says National Enquirer publisher attempted to blackmail him and he “called their bluff”—

Rihanna once told The Guardian the story of how she met Jay-Z during her audition at Def Jam, where he was president at the time.

“I was star-struck,” she told the news organization, explaining she was sitting across from Jay-Z. “The audition definitely went well. They locked me into the office – ‘til 3 a.m., and Jay-Z said, ‘There’s only two ways out: out the door after you sign this deal or through this window,” she said, adding they were on the 29th floor.

“Very flattering,” Rihanna added.

Last year, Rihanna followed in the footsteps of mentor Jay-Z by turning down a request to sing at the Superbowl in support of Colin Kaepernick, who remains unsigned since his decision to kneel during the national anthem at games in support of social justice.

Rihanna’s rejection prompted them to ask Maroon 5, who went on to perform at the game.