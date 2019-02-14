Just as Empire star Jussie Smollett sat down for his first televised interview since suffering a brutal homophobic and racist attack last month, Chicago police are now reporting there may be a break in the case.

According to KABC, Chicago police confirmed Thursday that detectives are talking to two persons of interest in brutal beating.

No arrests have been made at this time.

With tears in his eyes, Smollett sat down with Robin Roberts for his first interview since his assault in Chicago last month.

In the exclusive interview that aired on GMA this morning, the 36-year-old actor got emotional as Roberts asked, “At any point during the attack, did you fear for your life?”

TMZ first broke the news that the popular actor and singer was hospitalized after being attacked by two masked white men who yelled racist and homophobic slurs at him as they put a noose around his neck and repeatedly punched him.

Smollett shared the graphic details of the racist and homophobic attack with Roberts.

According to Variety, the officers were informed that the actor “did not want to report the offense however he believed it to be in the best interest to.”

After the Attack

Shortly after the attack, the Smollett family released their first statement on the assault, exclusively to theGrio.

“In the early hours of Tuesday morning, our beloved son and brother, Jussie, was the victim of a violent and unprovoked attack. We want to be clear, this was a racial and homophobic hate crime. Jussie has told the police everything from the very beginning. His story has never changed, and we are hopeful they will find these men and bring them to justice. Our family thanks everyone for their prayers and the huge amount of love he has received. We are thankful to our village for your immense support during this trying time. We are so grateful that God saw him through this cowardly attack alive. Jussie is a warrior whose light cannot be dimmed. We want people to understand these targeted hate crimes are happening to our sisters, brothers and our gender non-conforming siblings, many who reside within the intersection of multiple identities, on a monthly, weekly, and sometimes even daily basis all across our country. Oftentimes ending fatally, these are inhumane acts of domestic terrorism and they should be treated as such. They will continue to occur until we hold each other accountable. Make no mistake, words matter. Hateful words lead to hateful actions. Radical love is the only solution, but passivity will be our downfall. We, as a family, will continue to work for love, equity and justice until it reigns supreme in our nation and all over the world.”

During his first performance after the attack, Smollett took to the stage at the Troubadour in West Hollywood, telling about 400 fans, “I had to be here tonight, y’all. I can’t let the motherf—ers win.”

Smollett told Roberts that part of what’s been so painful is dealing with the critics who don’t want to believe the details of his assault.

Anthony Guglielmi, spokesman for Chicago Police Department, said earlier Thursday morning that he watched the GMA interview with CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson. Guglielmi said Smollett’s comments on GMA are consistent with what he’s told Chicago police.