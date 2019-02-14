With tears in his eyes, Empire star Jussie Smollett sat down with Robin Roberts for his first interview since his assault in Chicago last month.

The 36-year-old actor got emotional as Roberts asked, “At any point during the attack, did you fear for your life?”

TMZ first broke the news that the popular actor and singer was hospitalized after being attacked by two masked white men who yelled racist and homophobic slurs at him as they put a noose around his neck and repeatedly punched him.

Smollett shared the graphic details of the racist and homophobic attack with Roberts.

EXCLUSIVE: @RobinRoberts sits down one-on-one with @JussieSmollett as he tells his story of being attacked in a vicious hate crime. “How do you not believe that? It’s the truth.” https://t.co/3HbyU3agVO pic.twitter.com/SLlfNBdar3 — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 14, 2019

According to Variety, the officers were informed that the actor “did not want to report the offense however he believed it to be in the best interest to.”

Shortly after the attack, the Smollett family released their first statement on the assault, exclusively to theGrio.

“In the early hours of Tuesday morning, our beloved son and brother, Jussie, was the victim of a violent and unprovoked attack. We want to be clear, this was a racial and homophobic hate crime. Jussie has told the police everything from the very beginning. His story has never changed, and we are hopeful they will find these men and bring them to justice. Our family thanks everyone for their prayers and the huge amount of love he has received. We are thankful to our village for your immense support during this trying time. We are so grateful that God saw him through this cowardly attack alive. Jussie is a warrior whose light cannot be dimmed. We want people to understand these targeted hate crimes are happening to our sisters, brothers and our gender non-conforming siblings, many who reside within the intersection of multiple identities, on a monthly, weekly, and sometimes even daily basis all across our country. Oftentimes ending fatally, these are inhumane acts of domestic terrorism and they should be treated as such. They will continue to occur until we hold each other accountable. Make no mistake, words matter. Hateful words lead to hateful actions. Radical love is the only solution, but passivity will be our downfall. We, as a family, will continue to work for love, equity and justice until it reigns supreme in our nation and all over the world.”

During his first performance after the attack, Smollett took to the stage at the Troubadour in West Hollywood, telling about 400 fans, “I had to be here tonight, y’all. I can’t let the motherf—ers win.”

Smollett told Roberts that part of what’s been so painful is dealing with the critics who don’t want to believe the details of his assault.

“It’s not necessarily that you don’t believe that this is the truth, you don’t even want to see the truth.” @JussieSmollett tells @RobinRoberts he’s “pissed off” about the attacks on him after details came out after his attack. https://t.co/3HbyU2SFxe pic.twitter.com/a2o949itIJ — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 14, 2019

When Smollett returned to the set of the Chicago-based Fox series he had a security detail. Trauma counselors from the Screen Actors Guild–American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAF-AFTRA) were also reportedly available on the set for cast and crew members who might need support.

Inside the Investigation

Chicago police have said that they have video of Smollett walking away from the two alleged assailants and also video of him with a rope around his neck.

Smollett told Roberts he believes the two people seen in the video are his attackers.

“I don’t have any doubt in my mind that that’s them. Never did.” @JussieSmollett tells @RobinRoberts he knows the two people captured in an image by police are the same people who attacked him that night. https://t.co/b5efiP0JCG pic.twitter.com/tcR4OSjfAA — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 14, 2019

Two weeks after police launched an investigation into the racially-charged attack on Jussie Smollett, the actor has provided his phone records to the Chicago Police Department.

“Phone records from Jussie’s manager were sent to police on Feb. 5 and Jussie’s records were sent over this morning. Both were sent to Chief of Staff to the Superintendent of Police Robert Boik, who confirmed receipt,” a spokesperson for the Empire star said in an email reports Page Six.

Cops requested Smollett’s phone records to confirm statements that he was on a call with his manager Brandon Z. Moore during the attack. Both allege the Empirestar was called a “f—-t” and a “n—-r” and Moore insists he heard the assailants yell “MAGA country.”

“We have no reason to doubt the statements, but for a criminal investigation, we need to independently confirm the phone records,” Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi told The Post on Sunday.

Smollett’s spokesperson told The Post that he “is the victim here” and “Chicago PD has repeatedly informed us that they find Jussie’s account of what happened that night consistent and credible,” the statement read.

“Superintendent Johnson has been clear from day one that Jussie is a victim. We are continuing to work closely with the Chicago PD and remain confident that they will find Jussie’s attackers and bring them to justice.”