February is all about L-O-V-E! And theGrio’s We Are Black Love series is designed to celebrate couples in our community that may be underrepresented in media.

Deja, 30, and Christina, 31, have been together for four years and married for eight months. The Brooklyn newlyweds, who are both currently in school pursuing master degrees, enjoy hosting events, watching documentaries and basketball games and traveling. They are also moms to a beautiful son, Niem, and pet dog. The two base their marriage on one simple, yet important, principle: Commit every day to one another’s growth. They encourage those who are taking their relationship to another level to “trust the process and know that with elevation requires separation. HAPPY LOVING!”

