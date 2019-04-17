Rapper, 50 Cent, known for taking any opportunity he can to clown his friends and foes alike, didn’t miss this chance to knock fellow MC Ja Rule over his troubles with Uncle Sam.

According to Hip Hop DX, the IRS placed a tax lien against Ja at the end of March for allegedly failing to pay $443,442 he earned in 2016. What’s worse, the IRS recently updated the lien amount to a total of $2,031,753 in unpaid taxes from 2005 through 2008.

So Fif took to Instagram for a social media “nyah, nyah” at his rival.

Ja Rule and 50 Cent have traded barbs with each other for years on social media. 50 Cent took petty to a new level when he recently bought the first few rows of seats at a Ja Rule concert just to make sure the seats would be empty. This week, Ja Rule called 50 a “bozo” for his Nipsey Hussle tribute.

In this latest post, 50 also added: “I ain’t got it remix ft. Jah Fool.”

Followers of 50 also seemed to get in on the lashing.

“How is this possible? Did he even make $2 million” questioned @rocin2steady.

“Lol I was 7 years old when this beef first started. I’m 27” wrote babyripgut.

“50 and Ja rule been fighting longer than Tom & Jerry,” wrote a poster who goes by the IG name datboymikee.

“The pettiness has reached astronomical proportions,” said almusafeer.

One poster wanted to know why people hate Ja rule so much. 50 cent was quick with the answer. “Because I told them too man [sic].”

And another seemed to defend Rule.

“This is just sad just leave the man alone,” @keilitalanegrita856 wrote. “Haven’t you learned enough from the death of Nipsey Hussle? You was funny at first but now you act like a bitter baby momma.”