Famed hosts Charlamagne Tha God and Wendy Williams are on a road to reconciliation almost a decade after a public friendship split.

On Wednesday’s episode of The Wendy Williams Show, the “Hot Topics” host detailed the phone calls that she has gotten for invitations to social events after filing for divorce from her husband Kevin Hunter. While one was from her resident music man, DJ Boof, she would go on to later reveal that Charlamagne Tha God also reached out with a dinner invitation.

After stating that she was pleasantly interrupted by her reading by DJ Boof, Williams stated a second phone call came in and she thought that it was Boof calling her a second time.

“It wasn’t Boof — it was Charlamagne, Charlamagne wanted to take me for dinner!,” Williams shared with her crowd.

After cheers from the fans who are excited about a possible reunion, Williams told them that Charlamagne picked the same night as Boof, however, the two spoke and agreed to take Wendy out together.

Charlamagne has recently disclosed on his popular podcast The Brilliant Idiots how Williams’ husband and his alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson, drove a wedge between the working and friendly relationship of the two. He would also detail that he, unfortunately, was the reason Hunter and Hudson met each other, although it was for friendly reasons originally.

“The reason Kevin Hunter and I fell out, and the reason why I don’t communicate with Wendy anymore is because of Sharina,” Charlamagne detailed Page Six.

Charlamagne and Williams worked together on her talk show and in previous radio roles. The Breakfast Club host has also previously detailed how he and Wendy lost contact after Hunter fired him from his role.

The clip of the moment Williams shared with her audience about Charlamagne’s phone call has been shared across platforms for both personalities, with Charlamagne sharing in the caption “It’s the Cancer in Me.”