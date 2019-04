On today’s episode of DC360, Grio special correspondent Tiffany Cross discusses how House Democrats intend to include HBCUs in federal programs; Former president, Barack Obama, foundation is raising money to help the youth; Black workers left behind in Trump era, and Tiffany’s take on the cannabis industry.

For all the latest political news that matters to our community, watch new episodes of DC360 on Tuesdays and Thursdays and follow Tiffany Cross on Twitter.