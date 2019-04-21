Rapper G Herbo has been released from jail following his arrest in Georgia on a simple battery charge connected to an assault on his baby mama.

G Herbo, born Herbert Wright III, was released on a $2,000 surety bond on Thursday, April 18, according to Fulton County Jail records, TMZ reports.

The Chicago native was arrested on April 17 after an argument with Ariana Fletcher, who is the mother of his child, turned violent. Fletcher told police that G Herbo assaulted her during their heated exchange, then left with their son. When he returned to the scene, he was arrested on the spot while police were taking her statement.

G Herbo was reportedly booked in Fulton County and his bail was set at $2,000, according to court records. Upon his release, he hit up Instagram Live to share his grievances with Fletcher, accusing her of stealing jewelry from his mother’s house and denying her claims that he has an STD.

“You stole it out of my momma’s room,” G Herbo says in the video. “I’ve been quiet all this time. I ain’t do no insurance claim or try to get you locked up. Nothing. You told me to come to Atlanta to get the jewelry back.”

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Fletcher aired all her dirty laundry, alleging that G Herbo punched, choked and dragged her.

“He kicked my door down to get in my house because I wouldn’t let him in,” she wrote before describing what went down when he finally entered her residence.

She claims her former beau “beat the f*ck out of me in front of my son and then he took my son outside to his friends and had them drive off with my son,” she said in her Instagram story.

Once the kid was out, Fletcher says G Herbo “hid all the knives in my house, broke my phone and locked me inside, beat the f*ck out of me again.”

Fletcher suffered “a black eye, my body scraped up from being dragged outside, bruises and cuts all over my body,” from the assault, she said on Instagram.