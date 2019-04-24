‘EMPIRE’ star Ta’Rhonda Jones on her real-life rap career and Jussie Smollett drama

Ta’Rhonda Jones has been heating up the small screen FOX’s EMPIRE for years and viewers recently learned she has some serious rhyme skills. The actress actually started out as a rapper and continues to pursue a real-life music career under the moniker Lady Heroine, recently opening up for Lil Kim.
TheGrio caught up with this talented beauty to find out how she manages both careers and how she feels about the ongoing controversy surrounding her costar, Jussie Smollett.
Aside from teaching her the acting ropes, Ta’Rhonda Jones is also grateful that the show has brought her closer to one of her biggest inspirations, Taraji P. Henson.
“I love her hustle, I love her story, and I love what she stands for. One thing I love about Taraji and one thing I have learned from her is something she has said to me; ’Closed mouths don’t get fed and butter don’t read unless it’s on bread.’ She’s a person who will tell you to speak up and be vocal about what you want and what you want to do. I love that about her. She’s always encouraging people to stand up for themselves,” she says.
Another woman she’s inspired by is Viola Davis. “She is the epitome of strength,” says Jones. “I love how she talks about representation and she always takes on roles of women who are strong-willed and powerful. It does something for me.”
When it comes to the fate of EMPIRE, Jones seems just as unsure as the rest of us on the heels of the Jussie Smollett scandal.
“I have no clue. I just feel like right now everything is in disarray,” she says. “All I know how to do is just keep everybody in my prayers. That’s all I can do and that’s the best I can do at this point.”
You can catch Ta’Rhonda on EMPIRE every Wednesday night on FOX.