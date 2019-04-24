President Trump is standing in the way of impacted states and communities – such as Puerto Rico – receiving aid to recover from natural disasters.

Trump has made no secret of his frustration with Puerto Rico, and has accused its officials of wasteful spending. Democrats and Republicans in the House can’t seem to agree on the spending plan, resulting in the stalled payments of billions of dollars in aid, according to USA Today.

The aid is to help the U.S. territory in the Caribbean, still grappling from the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria in 2017, along with California residents rebuilding from wildfires and Midwestern states that have been hit with floods.

Senators are negotiating to come to some resolution to end the stalemate but each day their non-action comes at a dire cost to disaster victims. In March, Puerto Rico ran out of money to continue its nutrition assistance program, and dollars to rebuild Tyndall Air Force Base near Panama City, Fla., are expected to run out on May 1.

Democrats are hoping for more than the $600 million in earmarked funds to restart food aid in Puerto Rico, explaining other expenses are needed to rebuild Puerto Rico that top that amount. Trump however believes that’s all the territory deserves, according to USA Today.

The end of the food aid program has impacted roughly 1.4 million people in Puerto Rico, including more than 300,000 children, according to the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities.

But politics seem to be getting in the way.

Last month, Trump and San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz traded barbs over the pace of hurricane recovery. Trump called Cruz “crazed” and Cruz said the president is “unhinged.”

Also, Republican House senators argue the disaster aid bill passed by the House in January needs to include funding for the spring floods that pummeled the Midwest before they will get on board and support it. Democrats say they support this as well.

But that hasn’t stopped Sen. Marco Rubio of saying Democrats are “shameful” for not getting behind the president. Meanwhile, New York Sen. Chuck Schumer blames Trump for the disaster bill’s defeat in the Senate in early April.

