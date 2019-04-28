Murray is a product of the University of Oklahoma and was selected to be the new quarterback and de facto face of the Arizona Cardinals franchise, but he did not receive any acknowledgment from the president. Bosa, formerly with Ohio State and now with the San Francisco 49ers, received presidential praise that concluded with “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Congratulations to Nick Bosa on being picked number two in the NFL Draft. You will be a great player for years to come, maybe one of the best. Big Talent! San Francisco will embrace you but most importantly, always stay true to yourself. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 27, 2019

According to Market Watch, fans and analysts took to social media to point out that Murray being Black, while Bosa is White, as an initial reason for the top pick not being acknowledged.

Nick Bosa is the #2 NFL pick, white and vocal critic of Colin Kaepernick’s efforts to raise awareness about social injustice & police brutality. Kyler Murray, the #1 pick, who won the Heisman Trophy… is black. Trump congrats Bosa and not Murray.#SoundsAboutWhite https://t.co/27iknfRocx — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) April 27, 2019

However, prior to the draft, Bosa was the center of controversy for tweets that align with right-wing enthusiasts and many of the political ideals of the president. Those tweets have since been deleted, which may point to the president’s “stay true” comment.

The reason Trump tweeted about Nick Bosa is because he’s a known and vocal Trump supporter who’s faced some backlash. That’s it. That’s the reason. If Kyler Murray was a known and vocal Trump supporter you can bet your ass he would’ve tweeted about him too. That’s how he rolls — Mekka Don (@MekkaDonMusic) April 27, 2019

Controversial tweets from Bosa included criticism of Colin Kaepernick and his practice of kneeling while the National Anthem is played. Ironically, Bosa now plays for the same franchise that Kaepernick did during his protest. Additionally, Bosa criticized Marvel’s Black Panther as the worst Marvel movie and stating that Beyoncé’s music is “complete trash.”