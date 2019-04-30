The death toll has been rising since a second cyclone hit northern Mozambique last week and aid workers are working to help those left behind, but the weather has been making things difficult and now humanitarian aid is thinning to crisis level.

The storm, Cyclone Kenneth, hit Mozambique with winds as strong as 140mph, according to the BBC. So far, 38 people have died, but more deaths are expected to be confirmed over the coming days. Though the actual cyclone hit last week, heavy rains have still been pounding the country and flood risks are very high.

The BBC reports that the weather system predicts that Mozambique should expect twice as much rainfall as was experienced during Cyclone Idai, which killed 900 people across three countries. As of Tuesday, rain has still been heavy in the southern African nation, which has been hindering efforts by aid workers to help those that have been affected.

The UN gave Mozambique $13 million for food, water and repair for infrastructure and workers have been trying to deliver supplies before the rain worsened.

“Those who were already living on the brink of poverty have now been left with nothing. With donations dwindling, we’re facing a critical situation,” Nicholas Finney from the Save the Children’s response team said.

According to The BBC, Mozambique’s National Institute of Disaster Management reports that 35,000 homes have been destroyed or damaged. With humanitarian needs skyrocketing, the aid workers are working around the clock to try to get to those who need it most, but some efforts have been unsuccessful.

“We managed to send one flight with World Food Programme supplies of rice and biscuits, and some non-food items,” Spokesman Saviano Abreu said. “But unfortunately the weather conditions are changing too fast and threatening the operation. It’s raining again and the second flight couldn’t go.”

The BBC reports that on Sunday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was appealing for “additional resources” from the international community “to fund the response in the immediate, medium and longer term.”

To help with emergency humanitarian aid for Mozambique, click on this link for more information about giving through UNICEF.