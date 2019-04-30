Another beautiful, bright light has gone out. Lauren Braxton, the daughter of Grammy winning songstress, Toni Braxton‘s younger brother, Michael Conrad Braxton Jr, passed away on Monday in Maryland. She was just 24-years old.

TMZ reports that according to her father, Lauren’s passing was as result of a fatal heart condition.

Lauren, known to her family and friends as LoLo, was reportedly unresponsive when police and EMT workers arrived after a 911 call was made. She was unfortunately pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Lauren’s other famous aunts include Tamar Braxton and sisters Traci, Towanda, and Trina, who all appear on WE tv’s original reality series, Braxton Family Values. Each week, the sisters allow cameras to follow their every move including the drama that ensues around their sisterly bond, their relationship with their divorced parents, and all that comes with being a part of a big celebrity family. While Michael isn’t a regular part of the show, he has appeared with his sisters from time-to-time and is also a singer and songwriter.

Last December, Trina Braxton faced her own tragic moment when her ex-husband, Gabe Solis died at the age of 43. Married for more than 16 years, Solis helped Braxton raise her two sons as his own. He died from cancer.

Now, the family must face another tough road as they plan to lay Lauren to rest. TheGrio will continue to update this story as details emerge and express our heartfelt condolences to the entire Braxton family during this time.