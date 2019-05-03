The new mayor of Baltimore, Bernard C. “Jack” Young, who comes into office amid a scandal forcing the resignation of his predecessor Catherine Pugh, is well known in the city, but not as much outside of it.

In his time in the role since Pugh’s leave, the former city council president received positive reviews from city officials. Set to be sworn in on Thursday as the city’s 51s mayor, Young has already detailed to The Baltimore Sun his plans to review the various agencies that serve the city. The job is believed to be a heavy load for Young with a high violent crime rate, however, he is planning immediate efforts to turn the city around.

“I need every citizen to be part of what I’m trying to do in terms of reducing crime and cleaning the city,” Young said. “Together we all can do it.”

Here are three important details to know about the city’s new leader

• Young, 64, is a 21-year Baltimore City Council veteran from East Baltimore is married with three children. In his career, he has focused on assisting seniors, education, youth, and public safety. His efforts have assisted in passing legislation to fund education and spark economic development.



• Young created and pushed the Question E charter agreement which was approved by voters in 2016. The amendment would create a Children and Youth Fund that provided the funds necessary to support the youth with services. The fund started with a multi-million dollar base for youth-focused efforts in Baltimore.



• Throughout his tenure as City Council President, young developed over 80 affordable housing units across the city to assist in neighborhood development. The effort decreased vacant home and increased the city’s economy.



The new mayor is taking over for Pugh who has been embroiled for weeks in a scandal involving her “Healthy Holly” children’s books, which were brokered into a deal in which she was paid at least $100,000 by local health system Kaiser Permanente while it sought a $48 million contract with the city of Baltimore.

In total she was reported to have made $800,000 on the series by groups including the University of Maryland Medical System while she sat on its board. She resigned once the scandal broke and later took a leave of absence, citing a bout of pneumonia.

The chief issue Baltimore faces as he assumes office is violent crime. On Sunday, one person was killed and seven others wounded in a shooting at a West Baltimore cookout. So far this year, there have been 93 homicides in the city. In 2018, there were 309.

In an apology to the neighborhood residents affected by the cookout shooting, Young said acknowledged those who “get up early every day and do the right thing and are held hostage by a tiny fraction of individuals.”

Young is scheduled to return to Baltimore from an economic development conference in Detroit on Sunday.

